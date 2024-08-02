WWE has no interest in working with AEW, Giulia note

– WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head Of Communications Chris Legentil, the man who replaced John Laurinaitis, was on Richard Deitsch’s Sports Media Podcast yesterday and said that WWE has zero interest in a WWE vs. AEW supercard or co-promoted show.

Legentil: “No interest. I just want to make that very clear. Yes, there is definitely a variety of excellent talent that don’t currently reside in WWE. There is no shot there that is being fired really.”

– Dave Meltzer says Giulia will need to “tone down” her in-ring style in WWE

“In NXT the fanbase will take her as this giant superstar at first but ultimately she’s going to have to tone down her style to do the WWE style.

“Sometimes you can kind of pull it off, (but) the thing with her is she’s really hard-hitting and WWE doesn’t really want that really hard-hitting style, especially from women.”

