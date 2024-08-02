Spoilers: AEW Collision and ROH TV taping results

AEW taped the August 3rd of Collision earlier tonight (August 1st) from the eSports Arena in Arlington, Texas. Below are full show spoilers (thanks to Matthew Hooks on X), including results to three ROH matches that will air on HonorClub.

ROH Spoilers:

– Dark Order’s John Silver (with Alex Reynolds’s and Evil Uno) def Fuego Del Sol. Cheating by the Dark Order

– Spanish Announce Project (Serpentico & Angelico) def. Iron Savages (Boulder & Bronson) (w/ Jacked Jameson) by Submission

⁃ Katsuyori Shibata def. Josh Woods (w/ Mark Sterling)

Collision spoilers:

⁃Christian Cage and the Patriarchy promo. Christian presents Nick Wayne with his trios title but not Killswitch instead giving it to Mother Wayne. House of Black (Buddy Matthews, Malakai Black & Brody King) interrupts. Christian offers Malakai fatherly advice. Bang Bang Gang (Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, & Juice Robinson) come out as well. Nick Wayne left to get attacked.

– Dustin Rhodes and Von Erichs promo. Sammy Guevara interrupts. Sammy wants to team with Dustin to earn trust.

– Triple Threat Match: Claudio Castignoli defeated Lee Moriarty (w/ Shane Taylor) & Tomohiro Ishii. Claudio pinned Lee.

– Mistico and Hologram defeated the Premier Atheletes (Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari) (w/ Mark Sterling).

– Chris Jericho cuts a promo in Spanish against Mistico.

– Jeff Jarrett backstage promo about his match vs Bryan Danielson. Says they will now face off in a No DQ match.

– Timeless Toni Storm in action versus local talent. The Glamour Mariah May came out to be on commentary. Toni Storm jumps her before the match starts. Local talent jumps Storm before the match as well.

– Kyle Fletcher def Brian Cage. Don Callis joins commentary. Fletcher cuts a promo on MJF post match. Their bout on Dynamite is now an AEW American Title Eliminator match.

– Top Flight with Leila Gray promo gets interrupted by MxM (Mace Madden & Mansoor).

– Thunder Rosa def. Taya Valkyrie. Afterward Rosa calls out Deonna Purazzo. Purazzo answers and a Texas Bull Rope match is made for next week.

– Main Event: Darby Allin, Mark Briscoe and FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) def Undisputed Kingdom (Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, Roderick Strong) and The Beast Mortos.

– FTR says they are the lifeblood of AEW and the Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) interrupt and a promo and brawl ensues. Briscoe says the Elite are trying to divide AEW. Acclaimed refuse to shake FTR’s hand.

