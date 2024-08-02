Joe Hendry reveals he is training full-time at the WWE Performance Center

TNA star Joe Hendry revealed in an interview with Matt Camp that he is training full time at the WWE Performance Center, being the first non-WWE contracted star to be able to do so.

Hendry credited TNA for making it happen, saying his situation is unprecedented as a TNA talent appearing on WWE television, working independent dates, training full time at the PC, and doing his own appearances and signings.

“It’s never been done before in the business. So, thank you to TNA and WWE for figuring it out,” the Scottish star said.

Hendry added that he wants to get better and better and the only way to do that is prepare, prepare, and prepare and train with the best.

He thanked Shawn Michaels, who he said is offering unbelievable mentorship, for giving him the huge opportunity.

“Shawn said ‘Hey this door is open. If you want to train at the Performance Center, we’re going to open that door.’ I was like, ‘Let’s do it,’” Hendry said.

