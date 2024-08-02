Becky Lynch on her relationship with Finn Balor in Ireland

Becky Lynch opened up on her failed relationship with Finn Balor in Ireland.

“When he left, I knew it was over between us. The distance was too great and over the last few months I had simultaneously become demanding, clingy and scared of losing him… He was about to live out his dream, and I wasn’t part of it.”

“This was my first real love and I messed it up. Now he was going away forever, leaving me behind. When he made it to Japan and called me a few days later, we agreed the relationship was over but that we would always remain friends. But to quote the famous song by the band The Script, “When a heart breaks, no, it don’t break even” – and I was absolutely the more devastated one.”

