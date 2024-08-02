AEW announces upcoming TV matches, note on the CMLL/AEW relationship

– AEW has announced an early lineup for the August 7th episode of AEW Dynamite, as well as one matchup for this Saturday’s edition of Collision. Check out the cards below.

AUGUST 3RD AEW COLLISION:

-The Undisputed Kingdom & The Beast Mortos vs. Mark Briscoe, Darby Allin & FTR

AUGUST 7TH AEW DYNAMITE:

* Bryan Danielson vs. Jeff Jarrett

* MJF vs. Kyle Fletcher

– CMLL are reportedly “thrilled” with how their relationship with AEW has impacted their business:

“CMLL is thrilled, they are drawing like they haven’t drawn in years and years.

“…This is one of the biggest runs of business that CMLL has ever had. CMLL are getting more out of this relationship than AEW because its not like the CMLL guys go to AEW and boost their business, but the AEW guys coming to CMLL… Boy do they boost their business.”

(Dave Meltzer speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio)

