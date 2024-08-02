7/31/24 AEW Dynamite Viewership

Dave Meltzer reported the Wednesday night viewership and key demo ratings for last night’s AEW Dynamite. Last night’s show saw AEW continue the build for this month’s return to Wembley Stadium with AEW All In: London 2024.

Of course, last night’s show saw a predictable drop in numbers due to the Olympic Games coverage on NBC. AEW Dynamite fell to 609,000 viewers. The viewership decreased from last week’s show, which averaged 786,000 viewers.

Ratings were also down in the P18-49 key demo. Dynamite drew an average 0.18 rating. The rating decreased from the average 0.26 rating for last week’s episode.

Cable and rankings data for Wednesday original programming is not yet available, along with numbers from the Olympics on NBC.

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

