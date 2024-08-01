Wingstop to be presenting sponsor of SummerSlam 2024

Wingstop, an American chain of restaurants that primarily sells buffalo wings, has signed on as the presenting partner for this weekend’s SummerSlam.

As part of their sponsorship, the Wingstop logo will be placed on the mat in two corners, the first time that such thing has happened. The Prime logo will remain in the middle of the ring on the mat.

In addition, Wingstop will also be the presenting sponsor of tomorrow’s SummerSlam Kickoff event. As part of the deal, WWE Women’s champion Bayley and Drew McIntyre will appear at a Wingstop location in Berea, Ohio, between Noon and 2PM ET tomorrow.

The WWE association with Wingstop will continue throughout the summer via an ad campaign featuring Braun Strowman and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio who will be part of a video which will air on WWE TV during the Summer.

Apart from Wingstop and Prime, WWE has also secured sponsorship from C4, Manscaped, Wheatley, Mike’s Hard Lemonade, Riot Games, and Verizon Straight Talk for the event, which is now at 60% more in sponsorship revenue compared to last year’s show according to the Associated Press.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

