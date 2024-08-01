Video: Mercedes Moné opens up about divorce

Aug 1, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Mercedes Moné wrote on Facebook:

I’m officially a divorced woman.
I feel indifferent about talking so publicly about my relationships. The response has never been extremely positive. That was the ONLY romantic relationship I have ever known and I wanted to keep it as private as possible. There is NO bad blood between Sarath and I. We are still friends, and there will always be some love there; it’s just no longer romantic. Thank you to those who have been respectful.

  1. bestofbothworlds says:
    August 1, 2024 at 9:30 pm

    The same simps and fan boys who harassed her ex online 10 years ago are going to think they have a chance with this narcissist jack ass

