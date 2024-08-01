Samantha Irvin posts eye popping photos, Angle turned down a chance to manage Riddle

Aug 1, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Kurt Angle (via the Kurt Angle Show) says he was offered and was into the idea of being Matt Riddle’s Manager in WWE, but turned it down because the money offer was “really not good”:

“It (being a Manager) would have to be the right deal, the right program. Not only that, but the money has to be right. I will tell you this, I feel a little badly about doing this, but a few years ago, WWE wanted me to manage Matt Riddle. I was into it.

I was like, okay, we could have some great vignettes. I think we would have had great chemistry, but it didn’t happen unfortunately because they didn’t offer me the right amount of money. The money they offered me was really not good.”

Samantha Irvin posted…

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , ,

3 Responses

  1. Motorhead says:
    August 1, 2024 at 10:31 am

    Showing my age, I know…. But the second pic from Samantha reminds of Tigra from ECW back in the fall of ’93.

  2. Steve Gerweck says:
    August 1, 2024 at 10:34 am

    I thought the same Motorhead

  3. MRK says:
    August 1, 2024 at 11:17 am

    Ricochet is a lucky dude

Leave a Reply


Warning: Undefined variable $user_ID in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/themes/gerweckv4/comments.php on line 50

Female of the Day

Belle Von Black

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal