Pat McAfee and friends now part of WWE 2K24 DLC

WWE 2K24 released its third DLC pack today featuring the Pat McAfee Show.

The pack is headlined by sports personality and WWE commentator Pat McAfee. Joining McAfee is the cast of DAWGS, including former 11-year NFL veteran and Super Bowl Champion AJ Hawk, nine-year NFL cornerback Darius Butler, the legendary Ty Schmit, and the man with the power mullet, “Boston” Connor.

Each playable character also comes with their own MyFACTION card, and they collectively bring over 15 new moves and taunts into the game, which can also be used for custom Superstars in the creation suite.

The Pat McAfee Show Pack is available for individual purchase, or as part of Season Pass, which is included in the Deluxe Edition, and Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition of WWE 2K24. The previously announced ECW Punk Pack and Post Malone & Friends Pack are also available now.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

