Notes on Mercedes Mone, MVP, WWE Speed result, more

– Joaquin Wilde defeated Axiom to advance to the next round of the WWE Speed Tournament.

⏲ The time has come for a brand new #WWESpeed, exclusively on @X!@Axiom_WWE and @joaquinwilde_ battle it out in the No. 1 Contender's Tournament! Who will advance in the race to challenge @AndradeElIdolo for his title? pic.twitter.com/vZrQUwkRng — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2024

– Triple H wanted MVP to retire, he doesn’t want too.

– Mercedes Mone will be at NJPW Capitol Collison to defend her NJPW Strong Women’s Championship.

A big addition to Capital Collision August 30! For the first time in over a year, #njpwSTRONG Women's Champion @mercedesvarnado will hit an NJPW ring in Washington DC!#njcapital TICKETShttps://t.co/etMc1Ic7X4#njpw pic.twitter.com/x9cpKruocK — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 1, 2024

– Joey Janela announced he is currently in the hospital with gallstone pancreatitis. We wish him a speedy recovery.

