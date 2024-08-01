Notes on Mercedes Mone, MVP, WWE Speed result, more

Aug 1, 2024

– Joaquin Wilde defeated Axiom to advance to the next round of the WWE Speed Tournament.

– Triple H wanted MVP to retire, he doesn’t want too.

– Mercedes Mone will be at NJPW Capitol Collison to defend her NJPW Strong Women’s Championship.

– Joey Janela announced he is currently in the hospital with gallstone pancreatitis. We wish him a speedy recovery.

