Atlantis Jr

Real Name: ???

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 192 lbs.

Date of Birth: 1988

Hometown: Mexico City

Pro Debut: December 25, 2017

Trained By: Atlantis, CMLL

Finishing Move: La Atlantida

– The real life son of Mexican star Atlantis, he began training at the age of 12, with his father allowing him to pursue wrestling on the condition that he finish his schooling first

– Atlantis Jr began his professional career in 2017 as ‘Tiburon’

– In late 2018, Tiburon signed with CMLL and was officially christened ‘Atlantis Jr’. He would make his in-ring debut during the 2019 Fantastica Mania events

– On June 29, Atlantis Jr & El Hijo de Octagon defeated El Hijo de LA Park & Hijo de Pirata Morgan and El Hijo del Dos Caras & El Canek Jr to win the UWE Tag Team Titles

– At Grand Prix Internacional 2019, Atlantis Jr, Flyer & Audaz defeated El Hijo del Villano III, Rey Bucanero & Tiger

– On March 13, 2020, Atlantis Jr & Flyer defeated El Hijo del Villano III & Templario in the final of a tournament to win the vacant Mexican National Tag Team Titles

– On February 19, 2021, Atlantis Jr & Flyer defeated Los Cancerberos del Infierno (Cancerbero & Raziel) to retain the Mexican National Tag Team Titles

– Atlantis Jr teamed with Stuka Jr to win the 2022 Torneo Increible de Parejas, defeating Mistico & Averno in the final

– At the CMLL 66th Anniversary of Arena Mexico special, Atlantis Jr, Volador Jr & Gran Guerrero defeated Negro Casas, Stuka Jr & Cavernario

– Atlantis Jr won the 2022 CMLL Copa Junior, defeating Mistico in the final

– At Grand Prix Internacional 2022, Atlantis Jr, Mistico, Ultimo Guerrero, Volador Jr, Stuka Jr, Soberano Jr, Templario & Titan defeated Matt Taven, Kenny King, Lince Dorado, El Mesias, Robbie Eagles, Rocky Romero, Tiger Mask & Oraculo in a Torneo Cibernetico

– At CMLL’s 89th Anniversary Show, Atlantis Jr defeated Stuka Jr in a Mask vs. Mask Match, and teamed with Stuka Jr to win the Cuadrangular Eliminatorio de Parejas Increibles

– At the 2022 International Women’s Grand Prix event, Atlantis Jr, Gran Guerrero & Ultimo Guerrero defeated Soberano Jr, Volador Jr & Mistico

– At the Dia De Muertos 2022 special, Atlantis Jr, Gran Guerrero & Ultimo Guerrero defeated Soberano Jr, Volador Jr & Mistico by DQ

– Atlantis Jr debuted for NJPW STRONG at Detonation 2022, teaming with Virus in a loss to Rocky Romero & Adrian Quest

– On February 4, 2023, Atlantis Jr defeated Stuka Jr to win the World Historic Light Heavyweight Title

– At Homenaje A Dos Leyendas 2023, Atlantis Jr, Atlantis & Mistico defeated Dragon Rojo Jr, Templario & Niebla Roja

– On June 2, Atlantis Jr, Volador Jr & Star Jr defeated Los Infernales (Hechicero, Mephisto & Euforia) to win the CMLL Trios Titles

– At CMLL’s 90th Anniversary Show, Atlantis Jr, Mistico & Mascara Dorada defeated Rocky Romero, Kevin Knight & TJP

– At the 2023 Grand Prix De Amazonas special, Atlantis Jr, Mistico & Mascara Dorada defeated Niebla Rojo, Angel de Oro & Templario

– At NJPW STRONG Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2023, Atlantis Jr, Atlantis, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Mistico defeated Rocky Romero, Tiger Mask, Adrian Quest & Soberano Jr

– Atlantis Jr teamed with Soberano Jr in the 2023 NJPW World Tag League

– Atlantis Jr appeared on the February 28, 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite, losing to Chris Jericho

– At MLW’s Azteca Lucha special, Atlantis Jr defeated Ultimo Guerrero

– On June 28, 2024, Atlantis Jr defeated Kyle Fletcher to win the ROH Television Title

– On July 6, Atlantis Jr defeated Serpentico to retain the ROH Television Title

– At MLW Blood & Thunder 2024, Atlantis Jr defeated Okumura

– At Death Before Dishonor 2024, Atlantis Jr defeated Shane Taylor, Brian Cage, Johnny TV, Lee Johnson & Lio Rush in a Survival Of The Fittest Match to retain the ROH Television Title

