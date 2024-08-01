8/1/24 TNA Impact Recap

TNA IMPACT!

Date: August 1st, 2024

Location: Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Source: 411mania.com

MATCH 1: THE RASCALZ VS. MIKE BAILEY, TRENT SEVEN AND KUSHIDA

Trent Seven hits Wes Lee with an avalanche scoop slam for two. Trent Seven and Bailey hit a superkick and Seven Star Lariat combo on Wes. Wes tags to Wentz. Trey Miguel hits a somersault to the outside. Hot Fire Flame to Trent Seven for the win.

Result: The Rascalz def. Mike Bailey, Trent Seven and KUSHIDA by pinfall

Video package for Jordynne Grace. She says she can’t fault anyone for wanting the Knockouts Title, but Ash by Elegance will never get her moment while she’s champion. She says that next week she will face anyone that wants to step up to her.

Gia Miller is backstage with Campaign Singh and Campaign is on the phone with Mustafa Ali and he talks about loyalty and credibility before ending the call. Campaign Singh says Mustafa Ali will be walking out the TNA World Champion and he will prove his loyalty and figure out a way to prove his credibility.

MATCH 2: ROSEMARY VS. KRISTARA

Rosemary rushes towards Kristara in the corner and punches her on the ground. Rosemary chokes Kristara by wrapping her legs around her neck on the ropes. Kristara hits a Fisherman Suplex for two. Kristara rushes towards the corner but Rosemary moves out of the way. Rosemary hits As Above So Below for the win.

Result: Rosemary def. Kristara by pinfall

After the match, Rosemary motions to attack Kristara but stops. She gets a flower and places it on Kristara’s chest.

A backstage promo by The System. Eddie Edwards says they are the Dream Team and now it’s now time for a system reboot. Brian Myers says the comeback will be better than the setback. JDC says he trusts the System. Moose says they will not rest until they wreak havoc on TNA Wrestling.

Santana with a backstage promo and he says the cracks are starting to show in The System and the devil always comes to collect. He says there’s a lot of unfinished business to tend to. Campaign Singh comes up to him and says he has more credibility than him. He says he would like to challenge him to a match later tonight.

Josh Alexander’s music plays and he doesn’t come out. He is backstage with Gia Miller and he says he is from the greatest country in Toronto. He says he believes in him. He says this company has been carried by him for far too long. He says he doesn’t owe them an explanation and he doesn’t care about them anymore.

MATCH 3: RYAN NEMETH VS. FRANKIE KAZARIAN

Kazarian runs towards Ryan in the corner but Ryan moves out of the way and turns him inside out for a two. Ryan goes to the top rope for a crossbody but Kazarian rolls over for a pin that gets two. Kazarian goes for Fade To Black but Ryan gets out of it. Kazarian hits a Slingshot DDT to Ryan on the apron for the win.

Result: Frankie Kazarian def. Ryan Nemeth by pinfall

After the match, Josh Alexander walks out to the ring past Kazarian. He hits a C4 Spike on Ryan Nemeth and walks off.

MATCH 4: JODY THREAT VS. MASHA SLAMOVICH

Masha hits a gutwrench powerbomb for two. Alisha wraps the belt around the corner. Luna attacks Alisha. Masha tries to shove Jody into the title belt but Jody fights out of it and gets a drop toehold on Masha who falls onto the belt and hits Pop and Shove It for the win.

Result: Jody Threat def. Masha Slamovich by pinfall

Video package for Joe Hendry who says without the fans’ support this wouldn’t happen. He says every time he falls, he will stand up, because every one of them is chanting “We believe”.

MATCH 5: SANTANA VS. CAMPAIGN SINGH

Santana runs into Campaign in the corner but Campaign moves out of the way. Santana hits a Spin The Block for the win.

Result: Santana def. Campaign Singh by pinfall

Santana gets on the mic and says Moose is a smart man for putting a hit on him, because he knew after all the scratching to get in front if the people that he was walking out the TNA World Champion. He thanks Moose and says he will be TNA World Champion. He says he’s going to make him suffer and he’s not going to stop.

MATCH 6: MUSTAFA ALI VS. NIC NEMETH FOR THE TNA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Nemeth hits 10 standing elbow drops in a row for two. Nemeth hits a tornado DDT for two. Ali hits a spinning heel kick for two. Ali chops Nemeth and runs towards Nemeth against the ropes but gets flipped over to the outside of the ring. Nemeth throws Ali into the ring post. Nemeth gets back in the ring and Ali locks in a Sharpshooter. Nemeth gets to the ropes. Ali kicks Nemeth against the leg. Nemeth hits a Fameasser for two. Nemeth hits a superkick followed by the Danger Zone for the win.

Result: Nic Nemeth def. Mustafa Ali by pinfall to retain the TNA World Championship

After the match, Josh Alexander comes out and watches from the stage, smiles and walks away.

Santino Marella comes out for PCO and Steph de Lander’s wedding. Rhyno and Xia Brookside come out as the Best Man and Maid of Honor respectively. PCO and Steph de Lander make their entrance. Santino says the bride and groom and chosen to read their own vows. Steph de Lander says it was truly love at first sight, she says she will never complain when the electricity bill is too high, her jokes will leave him in stitches. She says they are meant to be, till death do them part. PCO gets on the mic and screams. Steph and PCO get their rings and there is still a finger in the ring. Santino says if there’s anyone who objects, speak up now. First Class’ music hits and AJ Francis said him and PCO put on an instant classic at Slammiversary. He said he wants to show the freak show get their freak on. He said they are just there as witnesses. Santino says he pronounces them monster and bride. He says he may French kiss the bride. As they are about to kiss, Matt Cardona’s music hits. He comes out with a gift and hits it across the head of PCO. He opens the gift and reveals it to be a cinder block. He poses with the Digital Media Championship and tells Steph de Lander to follow him. Steph de Lander screams at Matt and he leaves the ring. Matt screams she’s with him and asks what she’s doing. Steph cries as she hugs PCO.

