Viewership for AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts XI

The viewership numbers are in for the July 27th episode of AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts XI.

According to WrestleNomics, Collision drew 382,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.12 in the 18-49 demographic, while BOTB drew 308,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.09 in the key demo. This is down from the July 20th Collision, which drew 472,000 viewers and had a 0.15 demo rating. The shows took place from the Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas and was attended by 1,333 fans according to WrestleTix.

Collision and BOTB featured top stars in action like FTR, Orange Cassidy, Thunder Rosa, Hologram, Top Flight, and more.

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

