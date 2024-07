Raw Viewership, Hardy vs. Gage announced, Flair praises The Miz

– Monday night’s (7/29) episode of WWE Raw on USA Network averaged 1.412 million viewers, down from 1.793 million the prior week. The ten-week rolling average is 1.704 million.

– Ric Flair via X…

Congratulations To You @mikethemiz Because You Have Become Second Only To @JohnCena In Representing The Greatest Sport We Love, And That’s Professional Wrestling. I’m So Sorry That People Bullied You & Tried To Kill Your Success In The Business. You’ve Accomplished Everything,… pic.twitter.com/n8fYRLHXn7 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 30, 2024

– Nick Gage vs. Matt Hardy announced for GCW Now and Forever

*BREAKING* NICK GAGE returns and takes on the debuting MATT HARDY in a first time ever Dream Match THIS FRIDAY in CLEVELAND! Plus:

Mance v ?

Janela v ?

Effy v Raj

Zilla v Bishop

Maki v JWM

Sidney v Gringo

Matt Cardona

+more Tix:https://t.co/btZN1tqA9F Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+! pic.twitter.com/iDlR0gq4TP — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 30, 2024

