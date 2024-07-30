Wyatt Sicks to make in-ring debut next week on post-SummerSlam Raw

The Wyatt Sicks will have their first match as a faction next week on the post-SummerSlam Raw in a six-man tag team match.

Last night on Raw, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy unmasked themselves on the show, attacking The Creed Brothers after Nikki Cross took out Chad Gable. Lumis and Gacy first hit a double uranage on the brothers and then Rowan ended them with a cross body block.

The match next week will pit Rowan, Lumis, and Gacy against Gable and The Creeds.

Lumis last wrestled on the March 29, 2023 episode of Main Event, Gacy had his last match on April 20, 2024 during an NXT non-televised event, and Rowan was last in the ring on February 24, 2024 for a promotion called WFC. His last WWE match was on March 9, 2020 on Raw against Drew McIntyre.

