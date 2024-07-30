Stacked card announced for NXT Great American Bash Night 2
Announced for NXT Great American Bash Night 2
– Trick Williams vs Pete Dunne
– Joe Coffey vs Joe Hendry
– Ethan Page vs Oro Mensah for the NXT Title
– Kelani Jordan vs Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women’s North American Title
– Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs Wes Lee & Zachary Wentz for the NXT Tag Team Title
