Stacked card announced for NXT Great American Bash Night 2

Announced for NXT Great American Bash Night 2

– Trick Williams vs Pete Dunne

– Joe Coffey vs Joe Hendry

– Ethan Page vs Oro Mensah for the NXT Title

– Kelani Jordan vs Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women’s North American Title

– Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs Wes Lee & Zachary Wentz for the NXT Tag Team Title

Week Two of #NXTGAB is absolutely LOADED! Which match are you looking forward to the most NEXT WEEK on @SYFY? pic.twitter.com/F0JuPR9Htl — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2024

