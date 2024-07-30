Spoilers: WWE Main Event taping results

Jul 30, 2024 - by James Walsh

WWE taped some matches for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event prior to the live episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Ahead of the weekly three-hour episode of the WWE on USA Network red brand program, matches took place in St. Paul, Minnesota for the weekly WWE Main Event program.

Featured below are quick-match spoiler results of the pair of bouts taped prior to Raw for this week’s Main Event.

WWE MAIN EVENT TAPING RESULTS (Air Date: 8/1/2024)
* The Final Testament’s Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) defeated LWO (Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro).

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion The Unholy Union’s Isla Dawn defeated Ivy Nile.

