Spoilers: WWE Main Event taping results
WWE taped some matches for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event prior to the live episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.
Ahead of the weekly three-hour episode of the WWE on USA Network red brand program, matches took place in St. Paul, Minnesota for the weekly WWE Main Event program.
Featured below are quick-match spoiler results of the pair of bouts taped prior to Raw for this week’s Main Event.
WWE MAIN EVENT TAPING RESULTS (Air Date: 8/1/2024)
* The Final Testament’s Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) defeated LWO (Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro).
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion The Unholy Union’s Isla Dawn defeated Ivy Nile.