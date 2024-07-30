Segment added to AEW Dynamite

A new segment has been announced for the July 31st episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

The reigning TBS Champion Mercedes Moné will address the AEW audience alongside her new bodyguard, Kamille, who re-debuted last week to attack Britt Baker. AEW President Tony Khan broke the news about the CEO’s appearance on social media.

TOMORROW, 7/31

Greenville, SC

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT After she orchestrated @Kamille_brick's attack on @RealBrittBaker last week,

+

after CEO vs DMD for the TBS Title at #AEWAllIn was confirmed @Comic_Con,

we'll hear from @MercedesVarnado live TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/Ib1ZGk4uIp — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 30, 2024

