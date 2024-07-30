Segment added to AEW Dynamite

Jul 30, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: @MercedesVarnado

A new segment has been announced for the July 31st episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

The reigning TBS Champion Mercedes Moné will address the AEW audience alongside her new bodyguard, Kamille, who re-debuted last week to attack Britt Baker. AEW President Tony Khan broke the news about the CEO’s appearance on social media.

Post Category: News

