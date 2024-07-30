Rumors suggest the AAA promotion is up for sale

A rumor making the rounds in the Lucha Libre comunity is that Dorian Joaquín Roldán Peña is looking to sell AAA Lucha Libre.

A few years ago, WWE was in the hunt to kill all the territories in the international community. They tried to purchase NOAH in Japan and CMLL in Mexico. This was when WWE was trying to put international markets out fo business – See the UK and how non-WWE brands were surviving and doing well before WWE brought in NXT UK and killed the market for anyone except themselves and then closed NXT UK.

While the tape library might hold value to Mexicna wrestling fans, WWE does tend to work more for English speaking talent.

