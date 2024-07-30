Live The Great American Bash NXT results
– NXT Great American Bash Night 1 kicks off with Hank Walker & Tank Ledger attempting to sneak into the Performances Center
Match 1: Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn (c) -vs- Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend – WWE Women’s Tag Championship Match
Winners: Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn
AND. STILL. @wwe_alba and @IslaDawn take down @lashlegendwwe and @JakaraWWE to remain the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions! #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/NWnBclR0Ma
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 31, 2024
Oro Mensah did it AGAIN!!! #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/kv4srhP4K2
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2024
Ethan Page attempts to hit Oro Mensah with The NXT Title, but Oro sees it coming and dodges. Oro pins Page once again and he gets upset.
"I'm going to force you to figure it out."@PeteDunneYxB just put @_trickwilliams on high alert. #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/o8TsjRrZKa
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2024
Pete Dunne says that he is young and bitter and claims anyone else would be as well if they went through what he did.
Dunne says the one time he turned to somebody for advice with was Sheamus where he got a terrible name in Butch, and got a front row seat to the Sheamus show.
Dunne says Sheamus went home, and left him with Ridge Holland who ran away when things got tough, and found a new team with Tyler Bate but he got injured and is now recovering.
He says none of them are like him, and neither is Trick Williams, and challenges Trick to a match for next week.
Match 2: Heritage Cup Match – Tony D’Angelo (c) -vs – Tavion Heights
@TonyDangeloWWE might have picked up the first fall, but @WrenSinclairWWE just gave @TavionHeights the pump up speech of a lifetime!
#NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/efmPJMt93w
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2024
Winner: Tony D’Angelo
The #WWENXT Heritage Cup is staying with The D'Angelo Family!#NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/bZfDWf2JHc
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 31, 2024
Match 3: Cedric Alexander defeated Brooks Jensen
Gotta keep your eyes on the prize…@CedricAlexander picks up a HUGE win! #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/w9uJH4NsQ0
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2024
Jensen’s mentor Shawn Spears was very disappointed
– Je’Von Evans promo airs.
The Rascalz are chillin’ in the Treehouse and come to the conclusion that MSK deserves a shot at Axiom & Nathan Frazer’s NXT Tag Team Championship.
Wes texts the champs. While The Rascalz are awaiting a reply they shut the cameras off to [REDACTED DUE TO PG]
"The reunited MSK deserves a tag team title match."
A trip to the Tree House has The Rascalz thinking about some tag team gold…#NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/skeHQsBJ2l
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2024
– Joe Hendry sings a song about Gallus
Ladies and Gentlemen, Joe Hendry! #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/Yn3ESZCPBt
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2024
He went for an encore but Gallus came out and attacked Hendry.
They clearly don’t believe!
“All Ego” Ethan Page vs. Oro Mensah for the NXT Championship is official for next week!
And Ethan Page isn’t at all upset by Oro “pinning” him. Not bothered at all.
It is official. ✍️
After weeks of back and forth, @OfficialEGO will defend his #WWENXT Championship against @OroMensah_wwe NEXT WEEK at Week Two of #NXTGAB! pic.twitter.com/TiU8B3oJJs
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2024
Match 4: Jaida Parker defeated Kendal Grey in quick fashion after a little outside distraction in the way of Myles Borne and Wren Sinclair
Match 5: Karmen Petrovic, Sol Ruca, Lola Vice defeated Jacy Jayne, Jasmyn Nyx, Fallon Henley