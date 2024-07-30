Live The Great American Bash NXT results

– NXT Great American Bash Night 1 kicks off with Hank Walker & Tank Ledger attempting to sneak into the Performances Center

Match 1: Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn (c) -vs- Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend – WWE Women’s Tag Championship Match

Winners: Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn

Ethan Page attempts to hit Oro Mensah with The NXT Title, but Oro sees it coming and dodges. Oro pins Page once again and he gets upset.

Pete Dunne says that he is young and bitter and claims anyone else would be as well if they went through what he did.

Dunne says the one time he turned to somebody for advice with was Sheamus where he got a terrible name in Butch, and got a front row seat to the Sheamus show.

Dunne says Sheamus went home, and left him with Ridge Holland who ran away when things got tough, and found a new team with Tyler Bate but he got injured and is now recovering.

He says none of them are like him, and neither is Trick Williams, and challenges Trick to a match for next week.

Match 2: Heritage Cup Match – Tony D’Angelo (c) -vs – Tavion Heights

Winner: Tony D’Angelo

Match 3: Cedric Alexander defeated Brooks Jensen

Gotta keep your eyes on the prize…@CedricAlexander picks up a HUGE win! #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/w9uJH4NsQ0 — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2024

Jensen’s mentor Shawn Spears was very disappointed

– Je’Von Evans promo airs.

The Rascalz are chillin’ in the Treehouse and come to the conclusion that MSK deserves a shot at Axiom & Nathan Frazer’s NXT Tag Team Championship.

Wes texts the champs. While The Rascalz are awaiting a reply they shut the cameras off to [REDACTED DUE TO PG]

"The reunited MSK deserves a tag team title match." A trip to the Tree House has The Rascalz thinking about some tag team gold…#NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/skeHQsBJ2l — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2024

– Joe Hendry sings a song about Gallus

He went for an encore but Gallus came out and attacked Hendry.

They clearly don’t believe!

“All Ego” Ethan Page vs. Oro Mensah for the NXT Championship is official for next week!

And Ethan Page isn’t at all upset by Oro “pinning” him. Not bothered at all.

It is official. ✍️ After weeks of back and forth, @OfficialEGO will defend his #WWENXT Championship against @OroMensah_wwe NEXT WEEK at Week Two of #NXTGAB! pic.twitter.com/TiU8B3oJJs — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2024

Match 4: Jaida Parker defeated Kendal Grey in quick fashion after a little outside distraction in the way of Myles Borne and Wren Sinclair

Match 5: Karmen Petrovic, Sol Ruca, Lola Vice defeated Jacy Jayne, Jasmyn Nyx, Fallon Henley

