CM Punk: “I think Darby’s a talented kid”

Denise Salcedo interviewed CM Punk about his favorite moment in AEW and Punks says that his number 1 is being in the ring with Darby Allin HUGE PRAISE❤️ pic.twitter.com/gkpKaklWJf — Pablo the Wrestling Duck (@Pablotheduck084) July 25, 2024

– While speaking to Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture at San Diego ComicCon, CM Punk said the following about his match with Darby Allin at the 2021 All Out PPV event in Chicago…

“I like to think that that was a special moment for Darby. Being a straight edged kid, being the one that kind of lured CM Punk back into the ring, and getting my first match back after six or seven years or whatever it was, that’ll always be my number one with a bullet because I think Darby’s a talented kid. I was happy to share the ring with him. I think we told a nice little story.”

(quote: WrestlingInc.com)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

