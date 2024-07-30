7/26/24 WWE Smackdown Viewership

As predicted, Smackdown went down big in viewership this past Friday as it went head-to-head with a delayed viewing of the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics.

Smackdown drew 2,058,000 viewers for its taped episode, down 255,000 viewers from the prior week. This was the second least-watched episode of the show of 2024.

The show had a 0.52 rating in 18-49, down a big 0.13 from the previous week and ties the lowest for the year. It was #2 on the chart behind the Olympics.

The Olympics ceremony had a combined audience of nearly 30 million viewers, more than 10 million viewers extra than the Tokyo Olympics.

(Ratings credit: Programming Insider)

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

