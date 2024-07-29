WWE Announces The Miz As Host For SummerSlam In Cleveland

The host for “The Biggest Party of the Summer” has been announced.

On Monday evening, WWE announced during the WWE SummerSlam 2024 “go-home” episode of Monday Night Raw who will be hosting the premium live event this weekend.

It was revealed that Cleveland’s own The Miz will serve as the official host for this year’s WWE SummerSlam show at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Make sure to join us here on August 3 for live WWE SummerSlam 2024 results coverage.

We've got an AWESOME host for #SummerSlam this Saturday … Cleveland's very own @mikethemiz! pic.twitter.com/DHAGqEEzW9 — WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) July 30, 2024

