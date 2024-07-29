NXT Level Up performers to appear at Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling house shows

Booker T’s promotion Reality of Wrestling announced that talent appearing on NXT Level Up will be able to appear on their Breakout non-televised events moving forward.

Breakout shows are ROW’s non-televised live events which are free for the public and offer trainees at the school an opportunity to perform in front of a live audience and against wrestlers from the ROW roster.

Level Up features talent from the WWE Performance Center which are not quite ready for NXT but are given the chance to work in front of an audience and eventually on TV when it airs on Peacock.

All NXT Level Up shows are taped before NXT goes on the air on USA Network and then they are uploaded every Friday night for viewing on Peacock and WWE Network.

Some NXT talent have already appeared for Reality of Wrestling TV but this is a wider agreement that will enable those WWE PC trainees to wrestle in front of a crowd, no matter how small it is.

