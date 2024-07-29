Notes on Bret Hart and Matt Jackson, and an AEW contract set to expire

– Matt Jackson (via SI) on Okada run in AEW So far

“Okada has come to #AEW and completely stepped out of his comfort zone. I couldn’t be prouder to see him trying new things and learning a new style. He’s a movie star with perfect timing, an unbelievable sense of humor, and he just so happens to be the greatest wrestler alive. I can tell you while he doesn’t exactly prefer being in these types of matches, he’s certainly having a damn good time. It would’ve been so easy to just come here and rely on the things he’s already known for. I’m so proud of him and his versatility.”

– Fightful reports Fenix’s AEW Contract expires later in 2024.

Earlier this year it was reported that Penta’s AEW contract is set to expire this year, and that he has interest from WWE.

AEW has interested in retaining both wrestlers and Fightful reports there have already been contract talks

– Bret Hart was asked for some thoughts on Today’s Wrestling Product:

“It’s been so long since I watched, I can’t answer that fairly, — They need to ban the slap spots.”

