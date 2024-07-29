Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI results

Jul 29, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Venue: Roulette Intermedium
Location: New York, NY

– Heddi Karaoui defeated Brian Johnson

– Julius Creed defeated Matt Makowski by TKO

– Masha Slamovich defeated Jody Threat by TKO

– Royce Isaacs defeated Charlie Dempsey

– Mike Bailey defeated AKIRA by TKO

– Brutus Creed defeated Tom Lawlor by TKO

– Homicide defeated Mike Santana by referee’s decision

– Josh Barnett defeated Bad Dude Tito by TKO

– Josh Woods vs. Timothy Thatcher – Draw

– Shayna Baszler defeated Miyu Yamashita by TKO

source: cagematch.net

