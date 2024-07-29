Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI results
Venue: Roulette Intermedium
Location: New York, NY
– Heddi Karaoui defeated Brian Johnson
– Julius Creed defeated Matt Makowski by TKO
– Masha Slamovich defeated Jody Threat by TKO
– Royce Isaacs defeated Charlie Dempsey
– Mike Bailey defeated AKIRA by TKO
– Brutus Creed defeated Tom Lawlor by TKO
– Homicide defeated Mike Santana by referee’s decision
– Josh Barnett defeated Bad Dude Tito by TKO
– Josh Woods vs. Timothy Thatcher – Draw
– Shayna Baszler defeated Miyu Yamashita by TKO
source: cagematch.net