Jesse Ventura Visits WWE Raw This Week In St. Paul

The former Governor of Minnesota was in the house on Monday night.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media on Monday evening to share footage of himself greeting Jesse Ventura at the building at WWE Raw.

“Welcome home, Jesse Ventura,” Levesque wrote. “Honored to have one of the all-time greats back to WWE Raw tonight.”

Welcome home, Jesse Ventura. Honored to have one of the all-time greats back to #WWERaw tonight. pic.twitter.com/X2ZjfpvEpm — Triple H (@TripleH) July 29, 2024

