Jesse Ventura Visits WWE Raw This Week In St. Paul

Jul 29, 2024 - by Matt Boone

The former Governor of Minnesota was in the house on Monday night.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media on Monday evening to share footage of himself greeting Jesse Ventura at the building at WWE Raw.

“Welcome home, Jesse Ventura,” Levesque wrote. “Honored to have one of the all-time greats back to WWE Raw tonight.”

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Teal Piper

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal