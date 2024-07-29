Carlie Bravo
Real Name:
Height: 5’8″
Weight: 202 lbs.
Date of Birth: December 9
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Pro Debut: August 1, 2020
Trained By: Nightmare Factory
Finishing Move:
– Bravo is a veteran of the US Marines
– After completing his service, Bravo began training at the Nightmare Factory in Atlanta, under QT Marshall
– Bravo debuted on August 1, 2020 for Pro South Wrestling in Alabama, losing to Tyler Cullprett
– Bravo became a regular face on AEW’s Youtube shows in 2021
– On November 20, 2021, Bravo defeated Owen Knight & AC Mack to win the IWE Mayhem Title
– On March 12, 2022, Bravo defeated Hunter Young & Darian Bengston to retain the IWE Mayhem Title
– On October 15, Bravo defeated Terry Yaki & Najasism to win the SFCW Classic Title
– On November 5, Bravo defeated Najasism to retain the SFCW Classic Title
– On January 7, 2023, Bravo defeated Marcus Kross to retain the SFCW Classic Title
– On February 4, Bravo defeated Aaron Dallas to retain the SFCW Classic Title
– On the Death Before Dishonor 2024 pre-show, The Infantry (Bravo & Shawn Dean) defeated Griff Garrison & Anthony Henry