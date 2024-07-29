Carlie Bravo

Height: 5’8″

Weight: 202 lbs.

Date of Birth: December 9

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Pro Debut: August 1, 2020

Trained By: Nightmare Factory

– Bravo is a veteran of the US Marines

– After completing his service, Bravo began training at the Nightmare Factory in Atlanta, under QT Marshall

– Bravo debuted on August 1, 2020 for Pro South Wrestling in Alabama, losing to Tyler Cullprett

– Bravo became a regular face on AEW’s Youtube shows in 2021

– On November 20, 2021, Bravo defeated Owen Knight & AC Mack to win the IWE Mayhem Title

– On March 12, 2022, Bravo defeated Hunter Young & Darian Bengston to retain the IWE Mayhem Title

– On October 15, Bravo defeated Terry Yaki & Najasism to win the SFCW Classic Title

– On November 5, Bravo defeated Najasism to retain the SFCW Classic Title

– On January 7, 2023, Bravo defeated Marcus Kross to retain the SFCW Classic Title

– On February 4, Bravo defeated Aaron Dallas to retain the SFCW Classic Title

– On the Death Before Dishonor 2024 pre-show, The Infantry (Bravo & Shawn Dean) defeated Griff Garrison & Anthony Henry

