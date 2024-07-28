Video: MVP makes his Bloodsport debut

Jul 28, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Josh Barnett defeated Bad Dude Tito via TKO, then MVP debuts to confront Josh Barnett post-match and challenged Barnett to a future bloodsport match.

MVP announced at Barnett’s Bloodsport XI that he isn’t re-signing to WWE and wants to fight Josh Barnett at the next Bloodsport

Barnett agrees to the match and says I would’ve called for you anyways for a fight whether he was signed there or not. Also, Josh hints at a new hurt business telling MVP he can come alone or bring people with him.

