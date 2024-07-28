Video: MVP makes his Bloodsport debut

Josh Barnett defeated Bad Dude Tito via TKO, then MVP debuts to confront Josh Barnett post-match and challenged Barnett to a future bloodsport match.

MVP announced at Barnett’s Bloodsport XI that he isn’t re-signing to WWE and wants to fight Josh Barnett at the next Bloodsport

Barnett agrees to the match and says I would’ve called for you anyways for a fight whether he was signed there or not. Also, Josh hints at a new hurt business telling MVP he can come alone or bring people with him.

MVP is here and has challenged Josh Barnett to a match in Bloodsport. And if he wants to bring the Hurt Business, he can! #JBBSXI #GCWBloodsport pic.twitter.com/rzmNm0V2jj — (@WrestlingCovers) July 29, 2024

