Notes on Chris Jericho and Jack Perry

– Nicholas Jackson says Jack Perry is fine after the Blood & Guts chair headshot: (via SI)

“All I know is Jack is fine, and that’s all that matters. We know the risk we’re taking in the ring and it wouldn’t have happened if he wasn’t prepared for it.”

– Chris Jericho says the Learning Tree character is helping talent move up the ladder.

“Bottom line is, it delivers, it’s one of the top rated segments on the show every week. People are into it. As much as people want to cry from the hills that they want to behead Chris Jericho and kick me off planet Earth and send me off in space in a shuttle, that’s a very small amount of people. What are the people reacting to in the venue? What are they watching? We have a hit character with a lot of potential who’s helping a lot of different people move up the ladder.”

(Creative Imbalance)

