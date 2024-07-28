Notes on Bryan Danielson and The Hurt Business

– During a recent interview that aired on AEW’s Youtube channel, Bryan Danielson said that AEW doctor Doc Sampson didn’t want him to wrestle until AEW All In.

Fightful reports this isn’t a work, as there had been some heavy restrictions put on him by AEW doctors leading into the main event at All In.

Fightful reports this prevented Bryan from participating in some stories that were originally planned along the way to All In: London.

– Booker T says The Hurt Business would have more opportunities in #TNA.

“Are these guys gonna end up All Elite as the new and improved Hurt Business? Or are they gonna go to TNA and create the Hurt Business over there? Just imagine if they did go there and perhaps it’d be Shelton, MVP, they add Moose. Then you got the new Hurt Business, new and improved, new power generation Hurt Business. The reason I say that is because it’s not so saturated in TNA, where these guys will be seen and highlighted on a weekly basis. That’s what I see.”

(Hall of Fame Podcast)

