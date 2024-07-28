Dwayne Johnson’s The Smashing Machine movie wraps up filming

Dwayne Johnson’s latest movie, The Smashing Machine, wrapped up filming in Vancouver last week according to a story by Hollywood North Buzz. Additional principal photography also took place in Los Angeles, New Mexico, and Tokyo.

In The Smashing Machine, The Rock portrays legendary MMA fighter Mark Kerr and chronicles the ups and downs of his career. Joining him in this movie are Emily Blunt, Lyndsey Gavin, Oleksandr Usyk, Bas Rutten, Ryan Bader, Satoshi Ishii, Yoko Hamamura, Paul Cheng, Cyborg Abreu, and Zoe Kosovic.

Johnson underwent an intensive MMA camp following his WrestleMania match to get ready for this movie. With the flick in post-production, it’s unclear if this will clear the way for The Rock to return to WWE television

The movie is set to be released sometime in 2025 from A24.

