CM Punk discusses the state of WWE

CM Punk says If This Place Was The Way It Is Now, I Would Have Never Have Left WWE Ten Years Ago

While speaking in a recent interview with Ringside Collectibles at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con, Punk discussed the state of WWE. Here are the highlights:

On the state of WWE:

“The cool thing about where we’re at as a company right now, creatively speaking, this is the most fruitful, creative locker room that I think I’ve ever been in where ideas aren’t ignored and shot down, and people are eager to share ideas, you know, so somebody someday could have a brilliant idea that something that I have blinders on and can’t see, and I would be receptive to any of the ideas as long as they’re good.”

On the creative freedom difference between his two runs:

“Yeah, absolutely. To a point where I almost don’t like talking about it because everyone thinks I’m just like toeing the company line, you know, but I know if this place is the way it was now, I wouldn’t have left 10 years ago. This is the most basic way I can explain it. Really exciting.”

Punk is slated to take on Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

