Brock Lesnar and Mark Briscoe updates

– According to The Wrestling Observer, WWE is being advised by their lawyers to stay away from Brock Lesnar, while the Janel Grant lawsuit is still ongoing.

Triple H was asked in London, England over the weekend, if Brock Lesnar were to call him and wanted to do a match, would he take that phone call, in which HHH responded “If he called and asked us if he could maybe come in and do something, I think we could possibly have a conversation, but, we’ll see.“

– Mark Briscoe revealed in a backstage interview, after defending his Ring of Honor World Heavyweight Championship against Roderick Strong at ROH “Death Before Dishonor”, that he named his new born son Jamin, after his brother, the late, great Jay Briscoe.

