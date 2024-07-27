WWE Supershow Summer Tour / Tokyo, Japan / Sat Jul 27, 2024

The Complete Results from Ryogoku Kokugikan, Night Two:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Byron Saxton.

The New Day: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeat WWE World Tag Team Champions The Judgement Day: Finn Balor and JD McDonagh via D.Q. due to interference by Dominick Mysterio.

The New Day and Rey Mysterio defeat The Judgement Day: Finn Balor / JD McDonagh / Dominick Mysterio.

WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan defeats Kairi Sane.

DMG CTRL: Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defeat Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair.

WWE World Champion Damian Priest defeats Jey Uso.

GUNTHER defeats LA Knight.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeat The Bloodline: Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa (with Solo Sikoa).

WWE Women’s Champion Bayley defeats Meiko Satomura. During the match, Tiffany Stratton attempts to cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase but is blocked from doing so by Satomura.

Main Event: WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes defeats AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura.

