MXM Collection make their ROH debut at Death Before Dishonor

Mason Madden and Mansoor, the duo formerly known as Maximum Male Models in WWE, made their Ring of Honor debut last night at the Death Before Dishonor show.

Now wrestling under the name of MXM Collection, the two defeated Angelico and Serpentico in the opening match of the Zero Hour show.

Both were released from WWE in September of last year and continued on with their model gimmicks on the independent scene. A vignette hyping up their arrival aired on ROH TV earlier this month.

Since being let go from WWE, both have made the best out of the worst situation and believed in their gimmick which would ultimately land them an AEW/ROH deal. The two also appeared for Soft Ground Wrestling in Uganda, helping the wrestling-mad group raise money for their promotion.

MxM Collection have turned Ring of Honor into Runway of Honor as they send a special message to an #AEW tag team. Watch #ROHDBD LIVE on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf@GREATBLACKOTAKU | @suavemansoor pic.twitter.com/s74TcUTlE3 — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 27, 2024

