CM Punk asked about a possible AJ Lee return to WWE, and a new WWE couple
– NXT star Eddy Thorpe has revealed he’s now in a relationship with Dakota Kai.
#wwe #nxt pic.twitter.com/zZH31awRKj
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) July 27, 2024
– CM Punk was asked about a possible AJ Lee WWE Return:
“I certainly am not pushing her to do anything. I think she knows that there’s options.
I think she sees how happy I am and how things are different, but if the right situation presented itself, it would have to be a discussion between like her and certain people.
I don’t necessarily want to be in the middle of that just because it could get kind of weird. Selfishly I would love to make out with my wife on television again.”
(Sam Diego Comic Con)