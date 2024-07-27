CM Punk asked about a possible AJ Lee return to WWE, and a new WWE couple

– NXT star Eddy Thorpe has revealed he’s now in a relationship with Dakota Kai.

– CM Punk was asked about a possible AJ Lee WWE Return:

“I certainly am not pushing her to do anything. I think she knows that there’s options.

I think she sees how happy I am and how things are different, but if the right situation presented itself, it would have to be a discussion between like her and certain people.

I don’t necessarily want to be in the middle of that just because it could get kind of weird. Selfishly I would love to make out with my wife on television again.”

(Sam Diego Comic Con)

