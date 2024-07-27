Battle of the Belts XI

Commentators: Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuiness and Ian Ricobani

Live from Arlington Texas

The show opens up with a video package recapping the key moments from AEW Dynamite and the Royal Rampage Match from Friday’s AEW Rampage. Tony Schiavone, Ian Riccaboni and Nigel McGuinness then welcomes us to the show and we get the entrances of the first match of the night, which is an AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match.

Match 1: Women’s Division Singles Title Eliminator Match

AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm Vs Taya Valkyria

The bell rings as we get a big Toni chant. Taya jaws at Toni and the fans. Taya tosses her glasses at Toni…Toni puts on the glasses and takes down Taya. Toni picks up Taya and slams her down. Toni charges at Taya and picks her up again and drops her. Toni nails Taya with a him attack. Taya rolls to the floor. Taya then recovers and sends the champ into the steel steps…Taya then slaps Toni repeatedly in the chest. Taya goes in the ring, to break the count…Toni then recovers and fires back with chops on Taya. Taya has Toni on her shoulders and drops her back first on the floor, as we go to picture-in-picture…

Back from picture-in-picture: Toni is up and slaps Taya…Toni delivers a suplex on Taya and coves her for only a two count…Taya is down in the corner. Toni hits Taya with a hip attack. Toni drops Taya with a DDT and covers her, but Taya kicks out at two. Taya recovers and kicks the champ…Taya covers Toni, but she kicks out at two. Taya picks up Toni, but she escapes. Taya then picks up Toni and plants her face first. Taya covers Toni, but she kicks out at two. Taya then has Toni is face lock. Toni crawls to the ropes, but as she gets closer, Taya stops her. Taya covers Toni, but she gets her foot on the rope. Taya taunts Toni, but Toni gets up and drops Taya with a storm zero to get the win.

Winner by pinfall: AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm

After the match, Storm grabs a mic and says this tramp is still the champ. Toni then says Mariah was perfect. Toni says May was all her dreams come to life. Toni then says then May was a better me than Toni was. Toni says Mariah made one mistake…Mariah should have cut her bloody head off. We get a big Toni chant as the segment comes to an end.

We go backstage with Lexy Nair talking to Kip Sabian. Lexy brings up the Patriarchy. Sabian talks about losing his father and what is important to him. It is doing his family proud and being the best in the company….Kip says that he is willing to let it go, but Nick Wayne can’t. Kip says that Nick knows where to find him.

Match 2: CMLL Women’s Title Eliminator:

CMLL Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale vs. Deonna Purrazzo

The bell rings as we are underway. Both women lock up…Deonna attempts to send Willow to the mat, but Willow counters. Willow picks up Deonna and slams her on the mat. Willow chops Deonna. Deonna comes back as both women lock up for a test of strength. Deonna takes down Willow and attempts to pin her, but Willow kicks out. Willow picks up Deonna and slams her down. Deonna runs the ropes, but Willow picks her up, spins her around and slams her down…It looked like Deonna landed awkward on her neck, but he seems okay…Deonna sends Willow to the floor.

Deonna goes to the floor and grabs the left arm of Willow and twists it. Deonna then sends Willow back first to the ring apron. Deonna then grabs the left arm of Willow and wraps it around the ring post. Willow gets back in the ring….Deonna continues to work on the left arm of Willow. Willow goes down in the corner, as Deonna puts a boot to the throat of Willow. Deonna continues to work on the left arm of Willow.

Willow is in control, fighting with one arm, sending Deonna to the mat three times in a row. Willow then drops Deonna with a big pump kick. Willow then powerbombs Deonna and covers her, but Deonna kicks out at two. Willow then sends Deonna into the corner and suplexes Deonna. Willow is up on the top, but Deonna pulls her down…Deonna covers the champ, but she kicks out at two. Deonna tries to pick up Willow, but she counters and drops Deonna with a death valley driver. Willow covers Deonna, but she kicks out at two. Willow has Deonna in the corner. Deonna is up on the top rope. Willow suplexes Deonna…

Willow and Deonna go back and forth with chops. Both ladies then drops each other with a running lariat. Taya Valkyrie comes out and down to the ring with a turnbuckle. Taya holds out the turnbuckle…Thunder Rosa comes running out as Rosa Taya fight on the floor…Willow then drops Deonna with a big shoulder tackle. Willow then picks up Deonna, drops her with a powerbomb and covers her for the win.

Winner via Pinfall CMLL Women’s World Champion Willow Nightingale

Commercial break.

Match 3: Vacant ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Roderick Strong or Wardlow) vs. Dustin Rhodes and Marshall and Ross Von Erich

