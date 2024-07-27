AEW Collision & Battle Of The Belts XI Previews For Tonight

AEW returns to eSports Stadium in Arlington, Texas this evening with two back-to-back television shows.

Starting things off is AEW Collision at 8/7c on TNT with Orange Cassidy vs. Johnny TV, The Beast Mortos vs. Hologram, MxM Collection (Mason Madden & Mansoor) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler), Lio Rush vs. PAC, Thunder Rosa vs. Maya World, as well as The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Tomohiro Ishii & Kyle O’Reilly) vs. Premier Athletes (Ariya Daivari, Josh Woods & Tony Nese).

After Collision wraps up, AEW Battle of the Belts XI goes down at 10/9c on TNT.

On tap for BOTB XI is “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Taya Valkyrie in an AEW Women’s title eliminator, The Undisputed Kingdom (Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett) vs. Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erichs (Marshall Von Erich and Ross Von Erich) for the vacant ROH Six-Man Tag-Team titles, as well as Willow Nightingale vs. Deonna Purrazzo in a CMLL Women’s title eliminator bout.

Join us here tonight for complete AEW Collision and AEW Battle of the Belts XI results.

