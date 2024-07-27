AEW Collision 27th July 2024

Live from: E Sports Arena, Arlington, Texas

Commentators: Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuiness

We see footage from the AEW x Adult Swim: Battle For The Booty show and then Johnny TV comes out accompanied by Taya Valkyrie. The two head to the ring together to a ton of boos. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our first match of the evening.

Johnny TV leaves his sunglasses on for the early action. Cassidy ends up taking them off and putting them on himself. He puts his hands in his pockets and does the wimpy kick routine, and continues to out-wrestle Johnny TV without any hands for a couple of moments.

The action spills out to the floor, where Valkyrie gets involved, resulting in Johnny TV taking over control of the offense. The match resumes inside the ring with Johnny TV in a comfortable offensive lead. The fans rally behind Cassidy with “Freshly Squeezed” chants.

Cassidy starts to come to life, hitting a Stun-Dog Millionaire and a tornado DDT for a close two-count. Cassidy takes the pad off of his arm and sets up for the Orange Punch, but Johnny TV counters with a swinging neck-breaker. He goes for Starship Pain, but Cassidy avoids it.

We see Cassidy try for a DDT off the top-rope but Johnny TV once again counters with a swinging neck-breaker. He hops on the ropes and goes for Starship Pain again, and this time he connects. He goes for the cover, but only gets two. Fans roar wiith “Freshly Squeezed” chants again.

Orange Cassidy comes to life once again, and hits a Beach Break, which he immediately follows up with his trademark Orange Punch finisher. He goes for the cover and gets the three-count for the victory in a pretty basic opening contest to set the tone for tonight’s double-header.

After the match, Valkyrie hits the ring for some cheap shots on Cassidy. She stops dead in her tracks upon hearing the familiar sounds of Willow Nightingale’s theme music. Out comes the CMLL Women’s World Champion to run off Valkyrie and Johnny TV.

Winner: Orange Cassidy

Backstage segment: The Bang Bang Gang Vows Revenge On The Patriarchy

We see highlights of The Patriarchy winning the AEW Trios Championships last week and then shoot backstage to a live interview with the Bang Bang Gang. Juice Robinson vows revenge on Mama Wayne for her involvement in the match last week. The Gunns echo those sentiments.

Match 2: Three Way Tag Team Match

Blackpool Combat Club – Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta Vs Brian Cage and ROH Pure Champion: Lee Moriarty Vs Top Flight – Dante and Darius Martin

The bell rings as Yuta and Lee start off. Lee takes down Yuta…Yuta runs the ropes and drops kicks Lee. Dante is tagged in on this three way match…Dante kicks Yuta and then follows up with a cross body. Dante covers Yuta, but he kicks out at two. Cage is in as Top Flight take out Cage, but he tags in Claudio and tries to take out Top Flight, but they double Claudio, sending him to the floor. Yuta is tagged in, but we get a hot tag with Claudio in. Cage tags himself in. Cage grabs Dante and drops him with a full nelson slam.

Picture-In-Picture: Lee is tagged in as he takes down Dante and works on hi left arm. Lee picks up Dante and slams his head on the turnbuckle. Cage is tagged in. He chops Dante in the corner and drops him on the mat. He jaws at Claudio and then picks up Dante and slams him to the mat. Brian has Dante in a headlock. Dante tries to fight out of the hold. Cage releases the hold and stomps on Dante. Cage picks up Dante, but he gets out fo the hold…

Back from picture-in-picture, Dante tries to escape the hold of Cage…Lee is tagged in and takes down Dante with a flying knee. Yuta is in, but he is taken out and sent to the floor. Claudio is in and takes out Cage and Lee and nails them with elbows…Claudio sends Cage to the floor and then slams Lee…Claudio picks up Lee for the giant swing! Claudio drops him and calls for the lariat…Darrius does a blind tag and face plants Lee. Darrius covers Lee, but he kicks out. Lee then rolls up Darrius, but he kicks out at two. Darrius then picks up Lee and face plants him again and covers him, but Lee kicks out at two…Claudio and Cage are now in. Claudio and Cage exchange lariats, but neither man will drop. Top Flight come in a take out Claudio, sending him to the floor Lee then shoots through the middle rope and takes out Top Flight. Cage then Darrius…Claudio then nails Cage with a big elbow…in the ring Yuta drops Darrius hard on the mat and covers him to get the win.

Winners by pinfall: Claudio Castignoli and Wheeler Yuta

Lexi Nair was about to interview Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly, and Tomohiro Ishii when Orange Cassidy and Willow Nightingale showed up. Willow spoke about her Battle of the Belts match with Deonna Purrazzo. Briscoe said they had a new member of The Conglomeration. Briscoe grabbed an infant and then delivered a worked up promo

Match 3: Singles Match

Hologram Vs “The Beast” Mortos

The fans chant Mortos as the bell rings…Mortos charges at Hologram, but he moves out of the way. Hologram runs the ropes and takes down Mortos, but he is quick to get back up. Mortos tries to grab Hologram, but he counters with a pin attempt…Mortos shows his frustration. Hologram runs the ropes, as Mortos takes him down with a powerslam and covers him for only a two count. Mortos picks up Hologram, but he counters and hits Mortos with an elbow…Mortos then comes back and nails Hologram with a big elbow, sending him to the floor. We go to picture in picture…

Mortos has Hologram in the corner and kicks Hologram. As Mortos goes for another kick, Hologram moves out of the way and takes down Mortos to a huge ovation from the fans! Mortos is up and shoves Hologram. Both men are up on the top rope…Mortos grabs Hologram and slam him back first on the mat. Mortos covers Hologram, but he kicks out at one. Hologram is up and kicks Mortos in the face. Hologram then kicks Mortos again. Both men are on the apron…Hologram attempts a Canadian Destroyer on Mortos on the ring apron, but does not quite connect…Mortos hits the floor. Hologram walks the ropes and then from the ropes takes down Mortos, as the fans go wild! Hologram runs the ropes and leaps through the middle ropes and takes down Mortos on the floor! Mortos rolls back in the ring.

Hologram is up on the top rope and comes down, but he caught by Mortos, but Hologram counters, dropping Mortos. Hologram covers The Beast, but he kicks out at two….Mortos recovers and picks up Hologram, dropping him on his back…Mortos covers Hologram, but he kicks out at two. We get a this is awesome chants from the Arlington crowd. Hologram kicks Mortos…The Beast then chops Hologram…both men are up on the top rope. Mortos attempts to slam Hologram from the top, but he reverses it, sending Mortos to the mat. Hologram then hits Mortos with a crucifix powerbomb and covers The Beast to get the win!

Winner via Pinfall Hologram

Women’s Singles Match:

“La Mera Mera” Thunder Rosa vs. Maya World

Both women lock up…Maya sends Rosa down with an arm drag. Rosa has Maya in an armbar. Rosa works on the left arm of Maya…the hold is broken…Maya comes back and kicks Rosa in the mid-section. Rosa fires back and drops Maya with a big drop kick. Maya is back up and jaws at Rosa. Maya slaps Rosa, but it only makes her mad. Rosa fires back with a slap and then rights and lefts on Maya…Rosa charges at Rosa and nails her with forearms and a kick.

Rosa sends Maya to the corner and lands a running drop kick on Maya. Rosa then chops Maya and nails her with big rights. Rosa runs the ropes and drops Maya and then stops on Maya with both feet. Rosa puts Maya in a camel clutch as Maya is quick to tap out.

Winner via Submission: “La Mera Mera” Thunder Rosa vs. Maya World

Backstage We then head to the back, where we see that a bunch of people were laid out. Lance Archer was shown to be the person responsible and he would beat up a few more people. Archer says Ospreay should not be in line for the AEW American Championship. Archer then says he beat Ospreay before in Dallas and he will beat Ospreay’s ass again.

Trios Tag Team Match:

Premier Athletes (Tony Nese, Josh Woods and Ari Daivari) vs. The Conglomeration (Kyle O’Reilly, ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe and “The Stone Pitbull” Tomohiro Ishii)

Kyle O’Reilly and Josh Woods start the match. The Conglomeration get the early advantage. Tony Nese connects with some on Tomohiro Ishii, but to no affect. Ishii responds with chops of his own before tagging in Mark Briscoe. Briscoe plants Nese and tags in KOR. The Premier Athletes get some cheap shots in on KOR, but Briscoe makes the saves with a dive to the outside.

KOR and Nese battle in the ring as the other men fight in the ringside area. After some back-and-forth, Ishii unloads on Ariya Daivari. He then takes down Tony Nese. Mark Briscoe takes on both Daivari and Nese. He drops Nese on the mat with a sheer drop brainbuster for a two-count. Tony Nese hits a jawbreaker after a distraction on Briscoe. Things break down in the end and The Conglomeration get the win after KOR applies the Jujigatame on Josh Woods.

Winners via Submission: The Conglomeration (Kyle O’Reilly, ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe and “The Stone Pitbull” Tomohiro Ishii)

We see what Chris Jericho had to say after AEW Dynamite. He says Minoru Suzuki broke his finger and takes a shot at Suzuki. He teases another match between the two.

Jericho also threatens Katsuyori Shibata and says he is all alone now with no HOOK and Samoa Joe by his side.

Impromptu Singles Match: Lance Archer vs Enhancement Talent

A local talent rolls on the ring entrance ramp, as Lance Archer comes out. He tosses the local talent in the ring as the bell rings. Archer picks him and chokeslams him. Archer picks him up again and drops him another chokeslam. Archer calls for another slam…Archer picks him up and sets him on the top rope and slaps him…Archer then picks up the local talent and drops him with a wipeout (Razor’s Edge), for the quick squash win.

Winner by pinfall: Lance Archer

Tag Team Match

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) Vs MxM Collection (Mason Madden and Mansoor)



The bell rings as Dax and Mansoor start off. Mansoor takes down Dax. Dax is up and runs the ropes…Mansoor drops Dax with a shoulder block. Dax is up and drops Mansoor, but he gets up and kicks Dax. Mansoor showboats and turns around and gets chopped to the mat. Cash is in and takes down Mansoor with a flying shoulder block. Madden is in next. Both men lock up…Madden slaps Cash and sends him down. Madden talks trash…Madden sends Cash down hard. FTR goes for the shatter machine as MxM rolls to the floor.

A series of pitfalls being exchanged after some back-and-forth action. Cash Wheeler takes down Mansoor with an European uppercut. FTR make the blind tag and connect with the Shatter Machine on Mansoor for the win.

Winners via Pinfall FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

We see a recap of The Acclaimed’s promo after Team AEW’s win over Team Elite on Dynamite. They put The Young Bucks on notice. FTR are also on their radar. The Acclaimed vow to win the AEW World Title again.

Main Event Singles Match

“Bastard” PAC Vs Lio Rush

The bell rings as we are underway…Both men attempt to lock up. PAC sends Rush to the corner. PAC picks up Lio and slams him down. PAC picks up Lio, but he counters the hold and sends PAC to the mat. Rush runs the ropes as PAC catches him and drops him with a back breaker. PAC grabs Lio, but he counters and kicks PAC. PAC picks up Lio, but he holds onto the top rope. PAC then drops Lio with a big punch to the jaw. PAC sends Rush into the corner. Rush fires back, but PAC kicks Rush and then kicks him in the side of the head, as we go to picture-in-picture.

Picture-In-Picture: PAC puts a big boot to the head of Rush. Rush rolls to the floor…PAC then goes to the outside and puts a boot to the throat of Rush…Rush is back in the ring, as PAC kicks him in the head. PAC picks up Rush and has him in a headlock…

Back from picture-in-picture: PAC picks up Rush, but he escapes the hold…Rush fires back…PAC catches Rush and drops him hard on his back. PAC covers Rush, but he kicks out at two. PAC is up on the top rope. Rush is up, PAC comes down, but Rush moves. Lio kicks PAC, as both men are down on the mat. PAC is up and goes to the floor…Rush sends PAC into the ring post…Rush flies between the ropes and sends PAC into the guardrail…PAC is back in the ring…Rush picks up PAC and drops him with a falcon arrow.

Rush covers PAC, but he kicks out at two. PAC comes back and kicks Rush in the mid-section. Rush then hits the turnbuckle. PAC sets up Rush on the top rope. PAC goes up, as Rush holds on to the turnbuckle and headbutt’s PAC, sending him to the mat. PAC then picks up Rush and delivers a German Suplex and makes a pin attempt, but Rush kicks out at two. Rush drags Rush to the corner. PAC climbs to the top rope…Rush rolls to the center of the ring. PAC then comes down…Rush kicks PAC…Lio kicks PAC and then drops PAC with a cutter and covers PAC for only a two count. Rush is up on the top rope and comes down with a frog splash, but PAC counters by getting the knees up. PAC grabs Rush, but he reverses it and rolls up PAC for only a two count…PAC slaps Rush and applies the brutalizer. Rush taps out.

