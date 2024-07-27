7/26/24 Ring Of Honor Death Before Dishonor results

Venue: Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas

pre-show:

– MxM Collection (Mason Madden and Mansoor) defeated Spanish Announce Project (Angélico and Serpentico) by pinfall

– Marina Shafir defeated Angelica Risk by submission

– The Infantry (Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo) (with Trish Adora) defeated Griff Garrison and Anthony Henry (with Maria Kanellis) by pinfall

– Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) defeated The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd)

PPV

– The Beast Mortos defeated Komander

– Tag team match for the ROH World Tag Team Championship: The Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) (c) defeated The Conglomeration (Kyle O’Reilly and Tomohiro Ishii)

– Texas Death match: Leyla Hirsch defeated Diamanté

– Pure Wrestling Rules match for the ROH Pure Championship: Lee Moriarty defeated Wheeler Yuta (c)

– ROH Women’s World Television Championship: Red Velvet defeated Billie Starkz (c)

– ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship eliminator match

The winner will face The Undisputed Kingdom (Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett) for the vacant titles at AEW Battle of the Belts XI.

Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erichs (Marshall Von Erich and Ross Von Erich) (with Kevin Von Erich) defeated The Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds)

– Survival of the Fittest match for the ROH World Television Championship:

Atlantis Jr. (c) defeated Lio Rush, Shane Taylor, Brian Cage, Lee Johnson, and Johnny TV (with Taya Valkyrie)

– ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) defeated Queen Aminata

– ROH title match: Mark Briscoe (c) defeated Roderick Strong (with Matt Taven and Mike Bennett

