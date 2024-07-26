WWE SmackDown Matches & Segments For Next Week (8/2/24)

The lineup is starting to take shape for the final episode of WWE SmackDown heading into “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

The WWE SummerSlam 2024 “go-home” show next Friday night, August 2, will feature Logan Paul’s homecoming in Cleveland, where the U.S. Champion has teased Mr. Cleveland delivering something special.

Also scheduled for the show on 8/2 is Cody Rhodes calling out Solo Sikoa ahead of their title tilt at SummerSlam, as well as #DIY defending the WWE Tag-Team titles against Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga, and Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn defending the WWE Women’s Tag-Team titles against The Bloodline duo of Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.

