WrestleMania London Update: Triple H, Sadiq Khan Comment On Their Meeting

The talks went really well between WWE and the Mayor of London regarding WrestleMania possibly coming to the U.K.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and the Mayor of London, England, Sadiq Khan, both took to X to post photos and comments about their meeting this week.

“Great conversation with Mayor of London Sadiq Khan to discuss the possibility of bringing WrestleMania to London,” wrote the WWE Chief Content Officer. “Things are off to an exciting start…”

Khan also wrote, “Yesterday I welcomed Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque and WWE President Nick Khan to City Hall to discuss our ambition to bring WrestleMania to London. I’m determined to cement our city’s reputation as the undisputed sports capital of the world and it’s exciting to be working with the WWE team.”

In a second X post, Khan wrote, “Delighted to have met with Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque and WWE President Nick Khan to discuss making London WrestleMania’s first international destination. The meeting was really productive. Talks will continue about how we could turn our ambition into a reality.”

We will keep you posted as additional details surface regarding WrestleMania possibly coming to England.

