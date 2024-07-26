Triple H says WWE is open to talk with Brock Lesnar for a return

Speaking to The Daily Mail in London after meeting with London mayor Sadiq Khan, Triple H said that the company is open to having Brock Lesnar return.

Asked how close is Lesnar to making his WWE return, Triple H said that we’d have to ask Brock Lesnar that question.

“Brock does his own thing. He’s up in Canada, I’m sure watching his kids play hockey and enjoying life,” he continued. “If and when he decides that he would like to do something, we’d be open to the conversation. But, we’ll see!”

The Beast Incarnate has not been seen on WWE television since SummerSlam 2023, losing to Cody Rhodes. His planned return at the Royal Rumble was scrapped after Lesnar was named in the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon where he allegedly received several NSFW images and videos of Grant and was even offered Grant for sex in a bid to get him to sign a new WWE deal.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

