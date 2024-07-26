TNA Confirms Match Involving NXT Superstar For 8/1 iMPACT

The match involving a WWE NXT Superstar for next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT on August 1 has been announced.

On Friday, TNA Wrestling confirmed Wes Lee and The Rascalz duo of Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz will square off against “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Trent Seven & KUSHIDA.

During the July 25 episode of TNA iMPACT, it was announced that The Rascalz trio would be taking on the new X-Division Champion Bailey and his Speedball Mountain partner Seven, along with a partner of their choosing.

Featured below is the updated lineup for the 8/1 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+

* Joe Hendry to appear

* PCO and Steph De Lander wedding

* TNA World Championship: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

* Ryan Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Rosemary in action

* Jody Threat vs. Masha Slamovich

* The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz, Wes Lee & Trey Miguel) vs. Mike Bailey, Trent Seven & KUSHIDA

