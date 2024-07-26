New Matches For Saturday’s AEW BOTB XI & Collision In Arlington, TX.

While at the San Diego Comic Con this week, AEW President Tony Khan announced some new matches for upcoming AEW shows.

It was announced that Willow Nightingale will go one-on-one against Deonna Purrazzo at Saturday night’s AEW Battle of the Belts XI show.

Whether or not the CMLL Women’s World Championship will be on-the-line is unclear.

Additionally, it was revealed that Johnny TV will be squaring off against Orange Cassidy on the July 27 episode of AEW Collision.

Make sure to join us here on Saturday night for live AEW Collision and AEW Battle of the Belts XI results coverage from Arlington, TX.

