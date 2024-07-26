Kamille is officially All Elite

She returned to AEW last night on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite + appeared beside TBS Champion @MercedesVarnado today at @Comic_Con, and now it's official!@Kamille_brick is All Elite! pic.twitter.com/Cbtzu3naP4 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 26, 2024

Wednesday night’s AEW Blood & Guts special saw the return of Kamille, who aligned herself alongside TBS Champion Mercedes Moné and put a vicious beatdown on Britt Baker. The Brickhouse has been signed to AEW since February.

However, due to filming a movie and other outside commitments she hasn’t been around. Tony Khan revealed at this evening’s San Diego Comic Con that Kamille has signed and will be used regularly moving forward. He later tweeted the All Elite graphic featuring the former NWA women’s champion.

