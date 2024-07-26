Independent wrestler passes away

Costal Championship Wrestling announced…

We are saddened to learn of the passing of Florida-based Independent Wrestler RPJ.

It’s never easy losing a member of our wrestling community, especially one with so many who loved him. All day we’ve been reading incredible tributes to RPJ and stories of good memories shared. He will be missed.

Our hearts are with his family, his friends, and the entire Florida Wrestling scene during this time.

Rest In Peace, Ramon Pena Jr.

RJP ❤️

