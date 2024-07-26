Asuka makes an appearance at WWE event in Osaka, Japan

Asuka made an appearance at the non-televised live event yesterday in Osaka, Japan.

The former multi-time champion has been off WWE television since Backlash in May and recently underwent knee surgery to repair an injury she had for a while.

Asuka obviously didn’t do anything physical but cut a promo in the ring and was reunited with Damage CTRL. Asuka walked without crutches.

WWE has two more dates in Japan, today and tomorrow both in Tokyo.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

